Manchester United ready to pay £31.6million for transfer of former Premier League star

Manchester United have reportedly targeted Atletico Madrid right-back Kieran Trippier and would be willing to pay around £31.6million to bring him to Old Trafford.

This is according to Don Balon, who state that Trippier is happy in Spain but could be tempted by a return to England after successful spells at Tottenham and Burnley in the past.

The 30-year-old has also recently been linked with Man Utd by the Telegraph, but Don Balon give an idea of how much the Red Devils could be willing to put on the table for the player.

Trippier shone during his time at Tottenham and has also been an important part of Diego Simeone’s side at Atletico, showing that he could surely be an upgrade on Aaron Wan-Bissaka at United.

The former Crystal Palace defender hasn’t really stepped up since joining United last season, and Trippier might provide more of the kind of attacking threat that a club of this size needs.

United certainly need to do something in the transfer market soon after their Champions League exit last night and their generally inconsistent start to the season.