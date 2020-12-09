Video: Karim Benzema gives Real Madrid lead with fine header in group decider vs Borussia Monchengladbach

Karim Benzema has scored what could prove to be a pivotal goal in Real Madrid’s Champions League campaign.

Los Blancos face group leaders Borussia Monchengladbach in Madrid this evening, knowing that they cannot afford to lose if they want to continue in the competition and avoid huge embarrassment.

Thankfully for Zinedine Zidane, his compatriot Benzema opened the scoring early on with a brilliant header to set Real Madrid on the course for progression to the knockout stages.

Pictures courtesy of RMC Sport

Though Real Madrid have continually faltered in the competition so far this term, it would still be an achievement to progress from what is one of the toughest groups in the competition.

Especially when you consider that, even after two defeats to Shakhtar Donetsk, Real Madrid are top of the group.

Let’s wait and see if they can hold onto their fragile, one-goal advantage, or will there be more drama in this group which has provided so much entertainment so far?