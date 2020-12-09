Menu

Video: Fabinho produces amazing goal-line clearance to deny certain goal against Liverpool vs Midtjylland

Liverpool FC
FC Midtjylland looked as though they’d bagged an equaliser in the 34th minute of tonight’s Champions League tie against Liverpool, which was denied by some defensive brilliance.

A pinpoint ball from the right-wing floated across to the far post, leaving Caoimhin Kelleher in no man’s land and seeing Trent Alexander-Arnold beaten in the air by Sory Kaba.

Kaba’s header from a tight angle looked destined to cross the line before Fabinho looked as cool, calm and composed as ever to clear the ball off the line at the last moment.

Fabinho is now one of Liverpool’s starting centre-backs – away from his natural defensive midfield role – due to the long-term injuries to Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez.

