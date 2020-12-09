Video: Gareth Bale has teammates in fits of laughter after ‘Karius’ joke in Spurs training to Heung-Min Son in nightmare reminder for Liverpool

Liverpool fans might want to look away for the sake of their own health after Gareth Bale joked about their 2018 Champions League defeat to Real Madrid in Tottenham Hotspur training earlier today.

Spurs face Belgian outfit Antwerp in the Europa League tomorrow night, hence the cameras were on them for their training session.

Heung-Min Son took up the role of goalkeeper for a moment as he welcomed a shot from Ben Davies, but the South Korean couldn’t hold on to the ball which sparked a vicious joke from Bale.

He turned to compatriot and close friend Davies and exclaimed ‘Karius’ in reference to the nightmare errors that Loris Karius made in 2018 that ultimately cost Liverpool the Champions League title.

Did Bale call Sonny Karius when he dropped the ball ?????#COYS #THFC pic.twitter.com/GVNPeBYeAD — The Spurs Express (@TheSpursExpress) December 9, 2020

It’s not too surprising to see Bale referencing the moment as he was one of the men to benefit from the German’s errors, as he scored this long-range goal after some shaky handling by the stopper.

Karius is still on Liverpool’s books, but was cast aside by the club after that performance, the now 27-year-old is currently on loan to Union Berlin.

The Premier League will be beneficiaries of this moment as it’s occurred exactly a week before Spurs face Liverpool, in a battle that pits together two sides that are emerging as early title challengers.