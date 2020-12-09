The pile on continues after Manchester United were sent tumbling out of the Champions League on Tuesday evening.

A defensive set-up from Ole Gunnar Solskjaer against RB Leipzig did his team no favours whatsoever, and as a result the Red Devils have dropped down into the Europa League for the remainder of their European campaign.

Criticism has rained down from all sides, and talkSPORT’s Carlton Cole is the latest to pass judgment, noting that the Norwegian has had two years to get things right and that the buck stops with him.