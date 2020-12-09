Video: “I think Ole should leave” – pundit lays into Manchester United manager after CL exit

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been told he should leave Manchester United after the club’s 3-2 defeat to RB Leipzig that knocked them out of the Champions League last night.

The Red Devils had a miserable night as they looked all over the place defensively against their Bundesliga opponents, with Solskjaer’s position surely now in some doubt.

Watch below as pundit Frank Leboeuf makes it clear he thinks it’s time for a change at Man Utd as he gives a damning assessment to ESPN about the Norwegian’s credentials…

“There is a time now where you have to go back to what Manchester United used to be: an ambitious club with somebody with real experience and players really willing to wear the shirt,” the Frenchman said.

“As we say in France, ‘Really, to die for the club’. I don’t see that right now and for a long time.”

Fellow pundit Craig Burley said very much the same, adding: “In Solskjaer’s 10 years in management, there’s nothing in there to suggest he should be the manager of Manchester United.

“He got the job because of the very fact he’s a former player and they needed somebody to put a smile on the faces of the Mourinho era. It’s as simple as that.”