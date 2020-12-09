Menu

Video: “I think Ole should leave” – pundit lays into Manchester United manager after CL exit

Manchester United FC
Posted by

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been told he should leave Manchester United after the club’s 3-2 defeat to RB Leipzig that knocked them out of the Champions League last night.

The Red Devils had a miserable night as they looked all over the place defensively against their Bundesliga opponents, with Solskjaer’s position surely now in some doubt.

MORE: Video: Former Man United star sends important message to Pogba over his partnership with Raiola

Watch below as pundit Frank Leboeuf makes it clear he thinks it’s time for a change at Man Utd as he gives a damning assessment to ESPN about the Norwegian’s credentials…

“There is a time now where you have to go back to what Manchester United used to be: an ambitious club with somebody with real experience and players really willing to wear the shirt,” the Frenchman said.

“As we say in France, ‘Really, to die for the club’. I don’t see that right now and for a long time.”

More Stories / Latest News
Arsenal legend reveals what “frightens” him after defeat to Tottenham
Video: Former Man United star sends important message to Pogba over his partnership with Raiola
‘Anyone who knows me knows that I’m not racist!’ – Sebastien Coltescu reacts after racism incident during PSG vs Istanbul involving coach Pierre Webo

Fellow pundit Craig Burley said very much the same, adding: “In Solskjaer’s 10 years in management, there’s nothing in there to suggest he should be the manager of Manchester United.

“He got the job because of the very fact he’s a former player and they needed somebody to put a smile on the faces of the Mourinho era. It’s as simple as that.”

More Stories Frank Leboeuf Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.