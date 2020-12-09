Video: “I think Ole should leave” – pundit lays into Manchester United manager after CL exit

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been told he should leave Manchester United after the club’s 3-2 defeat to RB Leipzig that knocked them out of the Champions League last night.
The Red Devils had a miserable night as they looked all over the place defensively against their Bundesliga opponents, with Solskjaer’s position surely now in some doubt.
MORE: Video: Former Man United star sends important message to Pogba over his partnership with Raiola
Watch below as pundit Frank Leboeuf makes it clear he thinks it’s time for a change at Man Utd as he gives a damning assessment to ESPN about the Norwegian’s credentials…
“There is a time now where you have to go back to what Manchester United used to be: an ambitious club with somebody with real experience and players really willing to wear the shirt,” the Frenchman said.
“As we say in France, ‘Really, to die for the club’. I don’t see that right now and for a long time.”
Fellow pundit Craig Burley said very much the same, adding: “In Solskjaer’s 10 years in management, there’s nothing in there to suggest he should be the manager of Manchester United.
“He got the job because of the very fact he’s a former player and they needed somebody to put a smile on the faces of the Mourinho era. It’s as simple as that.”