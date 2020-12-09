Video: Lightning-fast Mohamed Salah was too quick for the ball in chance 15 seconds before record-breaking goal for Liverpool vs Midtjylland

Liverpool fans may not have noticed a hilarious moment involving Mohamed Salah just 15 seconds before he scored the Reds’ opener against FC Midtjylland in just the 55th second of the match.

Liverpool won the ball back, with Divock Origi picking it up and sparking a counter-attacking opportunity, the Belgian did the obvious thing by passing it towards Salah’s path but…

The lightning-fast Egyptian was already in his full stride and perhaps expecting a ball in behind, he was shockingly too quick for the ball.

Salah made up for the blip just 15 seconds later as he used his electric pass combined with his relentless pressing to pounce on a poor back pass before scoring in a fortunate manner.

That strike was not only Liverpool’s fastest ever in the Champions League, but it also made Salah the Merseyside outfit’s top scorer in Europe’s elite competition, ahead of Anfield great Steven Gerrard.

Pictures from Polsat Sport Premium.

More Stories / Latest News Video: Man United target Kieran Trippier plays perfectly-weighted pass that leads to Atletico Madrid goal against RB Salzburg Video: Sergio Aguero nets for Man City and draws level with Chelsea legend on all-time scorers list Video: Pure class as PSG president gives signed shirt to Pierre Webo after Istanbul Basaksehir coach was subject of racism in shock incident

What a frightening prospect Salah is on the break for any team in the world.