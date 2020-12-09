Video: Liverpool’s Takumi Minamino sees goal disallowed after bizarre Sadio Mane handball decision vs Midtjylland

Liverpool attacking midfielder Takumi Minamino became the latest victim of VAR in the 88th minute of tonight’s Champions League tie against FC Midtjylland.

Jordan Henderson whipped a dangerous cross into the box from the right-wing, Minamino capitalised with a real poacher’s effort to poke the ball in after a header from Sadio Mane.

Minamino was clearly onside so that wasn’t the issue, but VAR bizarrely deemed that Mane handled the ball with his headed effort, despite it seeming like there was more of a case for this to be called on the man Mane duelled in the air, Dion Cools.

Liverpool were on the wrong end of another close decision that led to Midtjylland bagging the equaliser from the spot, this was the correct decision but the outcome of how it was reached was unclear.

Takumi Minamino thought he had a late winner for Liverpool! ? But a handball was given against Sadio Mane, and the game has finished 1-1… The Japanese international is denied a first #UCL goal for the Reds ? pic.twitter.com/Ki3eRG5l8h — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) December 9, 2020

Pictures from BT Sport.

More Stories / Latest News Video: Liverpool concede from penalty despite linesman ruling offside after brilliant eagle-eyed decision from referee in Midtjylland tie Video: William Saliba’s inexperience shows as he’s sent off for Arsenal U23s vs Wimbledon Chelsea on four team shortlist to sign world class defender thanks to agent’s links with Roman Abramovich

Jurgen Klopp and Co. have been incredibly hard done by here.