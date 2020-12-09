Menu

Video: Inter’s European journey was ended by this incredible save from teenager to deny Romelu Lukaku

Inter Milan
Inter Milan’s European journey is over for this season – and they have 19-year-old Shakhtar Donetsk goalkeeper Anatoliy Trubin to blame for that.

When Inter Milan are drawn in the Champions League group stage, no matter the competition they will be facing, you don’t expect them to finish rock bottom.

However, after being held to a 0-0 draw by Shakhtar Donetsk at the San Siro this evening, they have, with Antonio Conte having to face the backlash for that.

An exit from the Champions League is one thing, but to not even qualify for the Europa League is quite a shocking result for the Serie A heavyweights.

While Inter can hardly rue the fine margins and ought to look at themselves in the mirror instead, they did come agonisingly close to finding the net tonight.

Lukaku must have thought he’d scored when the ball flew in the direction of the goal off his head, but what an incredible stop from Anatoliy Trubi – who is just 19!

