Video: Luke Shaw left furious after Aaron Wan-Bissaka’s failed backheel attempt sees Man United ace stumble

Around half-an-hour into Manchester United’s Champions League defeat to RB Leipzig on Tuesday night, Aaron Wan-Bissaka endured a moment to forget that left a teammate seething.
Wan-Bissaka picked up the ball on the right-wing before carrying it back into his own half due to pressure from Manchester City loanee Angelino, who bagged a goal and assist last night.
Facing the heat, Wan-Bissaka surprisingly tried something out of the ordinary to bail himself out, as he attempted a backheel pass – but the ace stumbled on the ball.
This blunder left Angelino free to pick up the ball and spark an attacking opportunity, United handled the trouble on this occasion, but the returning Luke Shaw was understandably unhappy with Wan-Bissaka.
The England international shouted some things that we’re sure weren’t pleasant whilst throwing his arms out in frustration.
Nah this Wan-Bissaka guy can’t be taken as a serious baller pic.twitter.com/fsXE6Hyean
— Joe (@NothernRegista) December 8, 2020
Wan bissaka is too funny man ?? pic.twitter.com/sABR0f9Wqp
— Josh? (@_lfcjosh) December 8, 2020
Wan-bissaka's skill level #RBLMUN pic.twitter.com/uAik8Scpcb
— Callum Shaw (@Callum_Shaw_) December 8, 2020
Pictures from the BT Sport.
This probably sums up the performance from Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side perfectly.