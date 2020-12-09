Video: Man United target Kieran Trippier plays perfectly-weighted pass that leads to Atletico Madrid goal against RB Salzburg

In the 85th minute of Atletico Madrid’s Champions League tie against RB Salzburg this evening, Kieran Trippier produced a moment of brilliance to fire the side to a 2-0 win.

Trippier picked up the ball on the right flank just behind the halfway line before taking a moment to pause and look up prior to playing an inch-perfect through ball into Angel Correa’s path.

Correa charged down the wing before floating a cross to the far post, which was smoothly tucked into the back of the net by a volley from Yannick Carrasco.

According to the Telegraph, the England international is one of the players that the Red Devils are eyeing to strengthen at right-back, with Trippier entering the final year of his Atletico contract next summer.

A breakaway goal from Atletico Madrid and Diego Simeone loves it! Yannick Carrasco puts a delicate finishing touch on a brilliant counter-attacking move vs. Salzburg ? pic.twitter.com/CtEDNuUG8L — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) December 9, 2020

Pictures from BT Sport and RMC Sport.

United’s only other current right-back option to Wan-Bissaka is academy graduate Timothy Fosu-Mensah, with promising Portuguese ace Diogo Dalot currently out on loan with AC Milan.

Whether Trippier, who is from Greater Manchester and came through rivals City’s academy would consider a move to United remains to be seen.

The 30-year-old also established himself as a star and key international during his time with another rival club of United’s in Tottenham Hotspur.

Trippier is an incredibly gifted passer and crosser of the ball, so he’d make key attacking contributions for any top side – as he’s continuing to show with Diego Simeone’s outfit.