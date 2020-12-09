Menu

Video: PSG and Istanbul Basaksehir take the knee in unison in iconic Champions League moment

Paris Saint-Germain
PSG and Istanbul Basaksehir took the knee to send a powerful message ahead of their clash at the Parc des Princes this evening.

As reported by Sky Sports, both sets of players walked off in the 14th minute of the game last night after an alleged racial remark was made by the fourth official. The game was abandoned and subsequently pencilled in for the early evening kick-off tonight.

MORE: Parc des Princes sends clear anti-racism message ahead of restart of game suspended by walk-off

While the players were now prepared to take to the field and finish the game, they were also intent on echoing the message that they sent yesterday – that there’s no room for racism, in football or anywhere else.

Watch below as every player from both sets of teams took the knee in unison.

This is a powerful and iconic moment in Champions League history, in a fixture which means little in the grand scheme of things. Hats off the both sets of players for their contributions to the cause.

