Video: Neymar scores unbelievable nutmeg and strike golazo six minutes after restart in suspended fixture

It only took Neymar six minutes to score an absolute beauty for PSG against Istanbul Basaksehir this evening.

It’s not often a player scores six minutes into the game with 20 minutes on the clock, but such is the bizarreness of this fixture and the unprecedented nature of what happened yesterday evening.

It has been covered in great detail already, so we wish to focus on this incredible goal scored by Neymar soon after the game restarted in the 14th minute, with the same personnel on the pitch.

Neymar nutmegged an Istanbul Basaksehir defender before unleashing a gorgeous, curling strike into the top corner – absolutely un-saveable, and one of his best ever in the competition.

Pictures courtesy of RMC Sport

It’s great that we can focus on the football tonight, rather than any alleged incidents of racism, which have absolutely no place in the modern game, or any part of society.

Football is worth our full attention when goals of that calibre are scored.