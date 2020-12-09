Menu

Video: Pure class as PSG president gives signed shirt to Pierre Webo after Istanbul Basaksehir coach was subject of racism in shock incident

Champions League
Istanbul Basaksehir have shared on social media that Paris Saint-Germain have handed Pierre Webo a shirt signed by the French outfit’s entire team after he was subjected to racial abuse last night.

Webo was allegedly referred to as ‘negru’ by fourth official Sebastien Coltescu, which translated to ‘black’ in an obscene moment on Tuesday night.

Istanbul striker Demba Ba confronted Coltescu after the horrific moment, with both sets of players making it clear that they would not resume play if Coltescu remained involved in any capacity.

PSG’s own Kylian Mbappe was vocal on this point. The match was rescheduled to today with the French powerhouses winning 5-1.

Webo has now been given a signed shirt by PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi, which is classy gesture from the club, whilst Al-Khelaifi’s personal involvement in this is a massive statement.

Webo now works as an assistant coach for the Turkish side after a successful playing career saw the striker represent the Cameroon national team 58 times.

