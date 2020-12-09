Video: Marcus Rashford denies Man United certain goal at vital moment during RB Leipzig defeat

Marcus Rashford had a great chance to assist teammate Mason Greenwood at a key moment in yesterday’s game – but neglected to do so.

Rashford has been one of the most spoken about players so far this campaign, with his positive contributions both on and off the pitch commendable.

However, a moment of selfishness, which is unusual for him, could have cost Man United hope of getting back into yesterday’s clash with RB Leipzig earlier than they did.

With Man United trailing 2-0, with an hour remaining on the clock, Rashford decided to take a shot at goal instead of setting up teammate Mason Greenwood, who was far better placed.

Have a look.

MBE always playing for himself, no one will say a word.. pic.twitter.com/v0dOSoCJZx — Bxseez (@Bxseez) December 9, 2020

While it’s good that he’s showing that level of confidence to take the shot on and make the difference, Greenwood would have had a clear sight on goal, had Rashford got his head up.

Things could have been a lot different if they got a goal back at that point in the contest.