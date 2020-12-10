Arsenal have reportedly been given the opportunity to seal the transfer of Valencia forward Maxi Gomez.

The Uruguay international has caught the eye in La Liga in recent times, impressing at both current club Valencia and previous employers Celta Vigo.

It now looks like Gomez is set to be made available this January due to Valencia’s financial woes, with Arsenal listed as one of the 24-year-old’s main suitors in a report from the Daily Mail.

Arsenal could do with adding more quality to their attack after a poor start to the season, and Gomez could be just the solution for Mikel Arteta.

The Mail also claim Wolves are interested in Gomez, while Liverpool are mentioned as being among the clubs to have monitored him in the past.

It seems clear Gomez has what it takes to shine in the Premier League, and it will be interesting to see if he gets a January move.

The Mail report that Valencia need to sell players, which means Gomez could leave for considerably less than his £125million release clause.