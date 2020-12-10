Fake news: Journalist denies Arsenal transfer story falsely credited to him

Fabrizio Romano has had to bizarrely deny a transfer story that was credited to him involving Arsenal supposedly targeting Kasimpasa starlet Atto Abbas.

The young Nigerian looks a promising talent and could be a player worth looking at for Arsenal, who have a history of bringing in some quality young players from Africa, particularly under Arsene Wenger.

Arsenal have previously shown some interest in signing Abbas, CaughtOffside understands, though this was some time ago now and the Gunners do not seem to have followed up their interest.

Despite it being reported that Arsenal are back in for Abbas, Romano has taken to Twitter to deny that he had anything to do with the speculation…

Arsenal have had a poor start to the season and could do with strengthening up front due to the lack of form of the likes of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette.

Still, most fans might also want a bigger name than Abbas anyway, with major investment surely needed for AFC to catch up with the likes of Liverpool, Chelsea and Tottenham.