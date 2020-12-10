Benfica join Man United, Liverpool and Real Madrid in race to sign Ligue 1 star

Portuguese side Benfica have reportedly joined Real Madrid and Premier League duo Manchester United and Liverpool in the race to sign Lille midfielder, Boubakary Soumare.

Soumare, 21, who was a product of Paris-Saint Germain’s youth academy, joined current side, Lille, back in 2017 on a free transfer, as per Transfermarkt.

Since his arrival at Lille, the talented box-to-box midfielder has featured in 84 matches in all competitions.

After a hugely impressive breakthrough spell with Lille, Soumare has emerged as one of European football’s brightest prospects.

The young midfielder who already has a man’s stature is a well-rounded central midfielder who does his best work when shuttling between boxes.

Given the fact the 21-year-old’s current contract is set to expire in the summer of 2022, Soumare has emerged as a transfer target for three of Europe’s biggest clubs.

According to a report from the Daily Mail, Zinedine Zidane’s Real Madrid, United and current Premier League title holders, Liverpool, are all keen on the Lille midfielder.

However, a fresh report from Portuguese outlet A Bola has emerged which suggests a fourth club has entered the fray.

37-times Liga NOS winners, Benfica, are reportedly interested in landing Sourmare despite seeing a previous loan plus cash offer rejected.

A Bola claim that Benfica recently offered less than Lille’s desired €20m which resulted in a proposed transfer falling through.