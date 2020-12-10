Menu

Benfica join Man United, Liverpool and Real Madrid in race to sign Ligue 1 star

Liverpool FC Manchester United FC
Posted by

Portuguese side Benfica have reportedly joined Real Madrid and Premier League duo Manchester United and Liverpool in the race to sign Lille midfielder, Boubakary Soumare.

READ MORE: Implications of defeat clear for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as Man United make decision ahead of Man City clash

Soumare, 21, who was a product of Paris-Saint Germain’s youth academy, joined current side, Lille, back in 2017 on a free transfer, as per Transfermarkt.

Since his arrival at Lille, the talented box-to-box midfielder has featured in 84 matches in all competitions.

After a hugely impressive breakthrough spell with Lille, Soumare has emerged as one of European football’s brightest prospects.

The young midfielder who already has a man’s stature is a well-rounded central midfielder who does his best work when shuttling between boxes.

Given the fact the 21-year-old’s current contract is set to expire in the summer of 2022, Soumare has emerged as a transfer target for three of Europe’s biggest clubs.

According to a report from the Daily Mail, Zinedine Zidane’s Real Madrid, United and current Premier League title holders, Liverpool, are all keen on the Lille midfielder.

However, a fresh report from Portuguese outlet A Bola has emerged which suggests a fourth club has entered the fray.

37-times Liga NOS winners, Benfica, are reportedly interested in landing Sourmare despite seeing a previous loan plus cash offer rejected.

More Stories / Latest News
Implications of defeat clear for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as Man United make decision ahead of Man City clash
Video: Folarin Balogun continues to impress for Arsenal with a superbly taken goal vs Dundalk
Huge boost for Man United in pursuit of Borussia Dortmund star as Bayern Munich withdraw interest

A Bola claim that Benfica recently offered less than Lille’s desired €20m which resulted in a proposed transfer falling through.

More Stories Boubakary Soumare

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.