Brazil star Hulk has the chance of Premier League move as Wolves seek Raul Jimenez replacement

There’s always been something fascinating about Hulk purely because of his name, but he’s a brilliant player to watch at times too.

He looks like an absolute unit so you could be forgiven for thinking he should be a fairly static target man, but he’s got some pace to burn once he gets moving and nobody wants to be in the way of a ball once he strikes it.

His career has seen him follow the money to Zenit and then to China instead of looking to test himself at the top level, but a report from Football Insider has indicated that Wolves have the chance to bring him to the club in January.

There is the bonus that he would be a free transfer so that would save Wolves some money, but he’ll command a giant wage so they would need to be sure that he’s fit and motivated if he does move.

It’s believed that Raul Jimenez will be missing for some time due to his recent head injury so Hulk would be a high-profile replacement, while you have to think that a lot of neutrals would love to watch him on a regular basis in England too.

He’s 34 years old so this won’t be a long term option, but it certainly looks like an exciting one.