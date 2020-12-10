Menu

Chelsea have edge over Real Madrid in transfer tussle for Champions League winner

Chelsea have reportedly made Bayern Munich star David Alaba a top transfer target and could move for him in January to gain an edge over their rivals in the race for his signature.

The Austria international’s current contract with Bayern is due to expire at the end of the season, so top clubs could sign this big name on a free in just a few months’ time.

However, it seems Chelsea are eager to snap him up as soon as possible after his signing was requested by manager Frank Lampard, according to Don Balon.

Alaba would make sense as a priority for the Blues, who could do with more cover in defence at the moment after some unconvincing form from the likes of Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen in recent times.

Alaba could surely be an upgrade, with the 28-year-old showing himself to be an important part of Bayern’s squad for many years now, playing a key role in helping the club win two Champions League titles and a number of other domestic honours during his time in the team.

Chelsea signed Thiago Silva in the summer but surely need a more long-term option in defence, and Alaba could provide that.

fc bayern david alaba

David Alaba in action for Bayern Munich

Even if CFC are rushing to snap him up instead of waiting until the summer when he’s a free agent, one imagines he could come cheap due to his contract situation.

Don Balon add that Real Madrid are interested in Alaba, but don’t want to pay a fee for him in the middle of the season when he’s so close to being out of contract.

Los Blancos could undoubtedly also benefit from strengthening at the back, however, with Alaba perhaps an ideal upgrade on the under-performing Raphael Varane, while Sergio Ramos is not getting any younger.

However, this report suggests Chelsea currently have the edge in this transfer battle.

