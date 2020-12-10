Premier League star still has admirers at Manchester United

Aston Villa star Jack Grealish reportedly still has admirers at Manchester United, according to Laurie Whitwell of The Athletic.

The England international has shone in the Premier League in the last couple of seasons, and just seems to be getting better and better all the time.

It seems clear Grealish could be an important signing at Man Utd, who have lacked spark in the attacking midfield department this season.

Paul Pogba has been out of form, while the likes of Jesse Lingard and Daniel James are no longer in favour, while Juan Mata is ageing and will surely soon need replacing.

Grealish seems an ideal choice for United, so fans will be pleased to hear there still seems to be some degree of interest in him.

Whitwell notes that his contract at Villa Park might make it difficult to persuade his club to sell, but MUFC should surely break the bank to bring the 25-year-old to Old Trafford.

Former United defender Wes Brown has just been talking up Grealish as his kind of signing, and we’re sure most fans would agree with him.

Brown, speaking exclusively to Ladbrokes at its launch of the 5-A-Side Bet on Man United v Man City, said: “Grealish, for me, is one special individual. I’m not going to say he carries Aston Villa but he takes a lot of the responsibilities on his shoulders. He’s got so much ability, and he’s always looking to make things happen.

“He had his doubters who questioned whether or not he’d be able to do it in the Premier League but he’s been brilliant, and he’s made the England squad already this season. He’s a different sort of player.

“The way he carries himself on the pitch, he’s got his socks pulled right down; I love it. He’s got his own identity. He’s just one of those players that you hate playing against. You might think you’ve had a good game against him and then he just pulls something magical off.

“That’s everything a Man United player should have.”