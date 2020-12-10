Implications of defeat clear for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as Man United make decision ahead of Man City clash

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer recently made claims that Man United are the most consistent team in the league, and he is technically correct, but not in the way that he probably intended.

The problem for Solskjaer is that his team is so wildly inconsistent that it leaves his position as manager in a total state of flux. They keep going on little runs that buy him more time, but then they drop a horrendous performance when it matters most and all of a sudden he’s one game away from the sack again.

Naturally there are questions about his position after they threw away a superb position in their Champions League group to miss out on qualification, so the Manchester Derby on Saturday is huge.

It’s the kind of game where United are underdogs but it won’t surprise anyone if they somehow manage to get a decent result, but a report from Goal has indicated that Solskjaer’s future at the club won’t come down to this game.

It doesn’t even sound like he needs to pick things up in the next few games as the club are committed to him as the long term manager of the club, but it will be interesting to see if that attitude changes if they take a heavy defeat to City.