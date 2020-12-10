Manchester United may be encouraged by transfer news emerging from Germany today as it looks like Borussia Dortmund may be increasingly open to selling Jadon Sancho.

The England international has shone in his time in the Bundesliga, though he’s also suffered something of a dip in form this season, and that may have changed his situation at Dortmund.

According to Sport Bild, his club now feel they may have to cash in on Sancho if United or anyone else offer around £90million for him next summer, and PSV forward Donyell Malen is already being looked at as a potential replacement.

This certainly sounds a bit more promising for Man Utd, with Sport Bild noting that the Red Devils are still keen on Sancho despite his dip in form at the moment.

The 20-year-old is clearly one of the most exciting young players in Europe, and it would be intriguing to see what he could do at a club like United.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer would benefit hugely from adding more pace and flair to his attack, with Sancho looking ideal for his style of play.

MUFC will hope this latest speculation suggests a growing willingness from Dortmund to negotiate a fair deal for Sancho in the near future.