Manchester United and Arsenal are reportedly among the clubs planning to scout Leon Bailey this evening as transfer interest in the Bayer Leverkusen star grows.

The talented young Jamaica international is enjoying a superb season, stepping up with five goals and six assists so far for Leverkusen following the sale of Kai Havertz to Chelsea in the summer.

Bailey’s form now seems to be attracting plenty of interest as the Daily Mail list Man Utd, Arsenal, Tottenham and Everton as among the clubs eyeing up a potential move, which could cost around £36million.

United and Arsenal could both urgently do with new attacking players after difficult starts to the season, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer supposedly still interested in Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho, according to Sport Bild.

Bailey could be a cheap alternative, however, and could have a similar impact on this unconvincing Red Devils side, who need upgrades on flops like Jesse Lingard and Daniel James.

Arsenal, meanwhile, are looking completely toothless in attack at the moment, with Mikel Arteta making the risky decision to axe Mesut Ozil from his squad this season.

This has seen the Gunners lacking any kind of spark or creativity behind their main forwards, so Bailey could be an important addition.

The clubs’ scouts will get a good look at him in the Europa League tonight and he’ll no doubt hope to impress and possibly earn himself a big move to the Premier League.