Jurgen Klopp singles out “absolutely exceptional” Liverpool star for praise after CL clash

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has described Mohamed Salah as “absolutely exceptional” after his goal against Midtjylland in the Champions League last night.

Salah’s goal saw him overtake Steven Gerrard as Liverpool’s all-time leading scorer in the Champions League, and there’s no doubt he’s had a tremendous impact at this level for the Reds.

The Egypt international’s world class form in his time at Anfield has seen Klopp’s side reach two finals, with his penalty against Tottenham helping them lift the trophy in the 2019 final.

Klopp singled out Salah for praise last night after this impressive milestone, with the German tactician clearly a huge admirer of the former Roma man for the form he’s displayed in his time on Merseyside.

“Exceptional player, absolutely exceptional player,” Klopp is quoted by BBC Sport. “Since we [have] worked together obviously a lot of things [have] clicked really for all of us.

“He helps the team massively and he knows and appreciates the help of the team as well. If we only had Mo, even the incredible number of goals he got would not have been enough to be as successful as we were, so thank God others scored a lot of goals as well.

“That made this team pretty successful but Mo is a very exceptional player – I think nobody doubted it, but if you need numbers to prove it then he delivers that as well.”

Liverpool fans will no doubt hope Salah can carry on scoring for fun at this level and help them to more European glory in years to come.

They could only draw with Midtjylland last night but were already through to the knockout stages of this season’s Champions League.