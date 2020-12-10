Man United on red alert as Eduardo Camavinga’s huge valuation reported with Real Madrid struggling for funds

Manchester United will be on red alert after it has been reported that Rennes value midfield sensation Eduardo Camavinga at a whopping £63.77m (€70m) as main rivals for his signature, Real Madrid, are struggling financially.

Camavinga, 18, has emerged as one of Europe’s brightest talents in recent months.

The gifted French midfielder has enjoyed a hugely successful breakthrough period and even became France’s youngster player in nearly 100 years to be called-up to represent his country’s senior side.

The talented teenager has already featured in 58 matches in all competitions for Ligue 1 side Rennes.

After showcasing an impressive mature nature and well-rounded style of play, it hasn’t taken long for the youngster to be tipped to become football’s next big thing.

Right at the centre of the speculation surrounding Camavinga’s long-term future is European trio; Real Madrid, Paris-Saint Germain and United.

It has recently been reported that the 18-year-old’s preferred destination is to turn out for La Liga giants, Real Madrid, as per Stretty News.

However, according to a fresh report from Spanish outlet, Marca, Real Madrid, who have already held ‘advanced negotiations’ with the youngster and his representatives are struggling to come up with the funds required to seal the deal.

Marca report that Paris-Saint Germain also have the same concerns over the huge price Camavinga carries with suggestions that United could capitalise on both side’s financial uncertainty.