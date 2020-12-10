Manchester United players reportedly feel Dean Henderson deserves a chance of a regular run of games in goal instead of the struggling David de Gea.

Henderson has looked solid whenever called upon for Man Utd, following an impressive loan stint at Sheffield United, while De Gea has generally looked in decline for some time now.

According to the Manchester Evening News, some players at United now feel they could get behind Ole Gunnar Solskjaer staying on as manager, provided he makes some changes to personnel.

Unsurprisingly, one such change would be getting rid of Paul Pogba, according to the report, but they also add that there’s a desire for Henderson to be given a chance in goal.

This would be a big call from Solskjaer, with De Gea proving a superb servant to MUFC down the years, having for a long time been arguably the best goalkeeper in the world.

There’s no doubt the Spain international was the Red Devils’ most important player during some difficult times, and it’s a big gamble to put in a relatively inexperienced youngster ahead of him.

Still, De Gea just doesn’t look quite the same player anymore and it might be time for the promising young Henderson to take over as number one.