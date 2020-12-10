Manchester United are being backed to finish in the top four this season by former defender Wes Brown.

Surprisingly, however, the ex-Red Devil believes his old club, who are struggling at the moment, will get in ahead of current league leaders Tottenham.

Jose Mourinho’s side have made a superb start to the season, with the likes of Harry Kane and Son Heung-min looking a particular joy to watch at the moment.

Still, Brown clearly doesn’t rate Tottenham too highly as he thinks they’re going to choke in much the same way they always do.

Brown, speaking exclusively to Ladbrokes at its launch of the 5-A-Side Bet on Man United v Man City, named his top four for the season as Liverpool, Chelsea, Manchester City and United.

Explaining his reasoning, he said: “It’s Liverpool, Man City, Chelsea and Man United who make the top four for me. I’ve said that from the start of the season and I don’t really want to go and change my mind now, even though Tottenham are doing well.

“I just feel like Tottenham always do this; I don’t know why, but I just think they’re going to drop off a little bit. The way that they’re playing at the moment obviously it’s hard to say that but we all know how difficult things can get after Christmas when we reach the business end of the season.”

Spurs fans won’t be too impressed by this analysis, and it does seem a bit of a bold claim when the north London giants look a far better side than Man Utd at the moment in pretty much every area of the pitch.

Mourinho also enjoyed a very happy return to Old Trafford earlier this season when his Tottenham side thrashed United 6-1.