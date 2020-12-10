Manchester United are reportedly ready to accept as little as £50million for the transfer of Paul Pogba in January after becoming fed up with their record signing.

The France international has been a big disappointment since joining Man Utd from Juventus back in 2016, when he cost a club-record £89million, according to BBC Sport‘s report at the time.

Now it seems United could be prepared to accept taking a big loss on their record signing, with the Sun reporting that they could offload him for as little as £50m this January.

It’s fair to say Pogba has not been worth the investment for United, so they’d probably do well to get that kind of fee for him now after his stock will have fallen considerably.

The 27-year-old might still have some big-name admirers around Europe, as he’s been a fine player for his national team and at previous club Juve.

Even if things haven’t worked out for Pogba in England, he could still revive his career at the right club and under the right manager.

Many others have also struggled at United in recent times, with the club going through something of a difficult transitional period ever since Sir Alex Ferguson retired in 2013.