Manchester United expect cash-plus-player transfer bids for Paul Pogba

Manchester United are reportedly expecting cash-plus-player transfer bids for unsettled midfielder Paul Pogba as they doubt top clubs can afford him at the moment.

According to ESPN, the Red Devils believe the likes of Real Madrid cannot currently afford to pay up the kind of fee or wages required to land Pogba, which perhaps makes a swap deal more likely.

The report also lists the likes of Juventus, Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain as realistic options for the France international, whose agent Mino Raiola has essentially put on the market following his quotes earlier this week.

See below for Fabrizio Romano’s full run-down of what Raiola said about Pogba’s future, with the 27-year-old surely on his way out of Old Trafford soon after a difficult second spell at United…

Pogba remains a world class talent on his day, and it might be that he’ll revive his career at one of the aforementioned European giants.

He’s not the first and probably won’t be the last big name to struggle to shine in this struggling Man Utd side, though it’s also clear he no longer merits a place ahead of someone like Bruno Fernandes, who has been superb since joining from Sporting Lisbon last January.

It would be interesting to see which players might be an option for United in a swap deal, but ESPN add that they won’t consider offers including players that aren’t already on their wish-list.