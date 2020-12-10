Ex-Manchester United ace names overlooked Red Devils star who hasn’t played enough

Former Manchester United defender Wes Brown has named Axel Tuanzebe has one member of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s squad who should be playing more.

The young defender had a fine game for United in their 2-1 win away to Paris Saint-Germain earlier this season, but has found opportunities strangely hard to come by for much of his time at Old Trafford.

It’s puzzling, because the Red Devils aren’t exactly blessed with great options in central defence, so there should really be an opportunity for Tuanzebe to get more of a look-in.

Brown certainly thinks so, though he concedes that Solskjaer may still view the more proven Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof as his first-choice centre-back pairing.

Many United fans will no doubt think a change is needed there, however, with Maguire not really living up to expectations since his transfer from Leicester City.

Tuanzebe is now 23 and surely won’t wait around much longer for first-team opportunities, so Solskjaer could do well to listen to Brown’s comments.

Brown, speaking exclusively to Ladbrokes at its launch of the 5-A-Side Bet on Man United v Man City, said: “There’s depth in the United squad, but players like Axel Tuanzebe haven’t played enough games.

“I’d like to see him getting a bit more game time. But at the same time, if Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof are fit, then the two of them will play.

“For the others, it starts off in training. That’s where you need to impress first and foremost, then when you get your opportunity you’ve got to play well.”