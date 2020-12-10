Ex-Man Utd star names the manager who could help turn Pogba into “the best midfielder in the world”

Former Manchester United striker Dimitar Berbatov has stated his belief that Paul Pogba could flourish under the guidance of Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane.

The France international has endured a difficult time at Old Trafford and his future at the club now looks in major doubt following the outburst of his agent Mino Raiola.

Speaking to Tuttosport, as quoted below by Fabrizio Romano, Raiola made it clear Pogba’s time at United is up…

Berbatov has now speculated over what might be next for Pogba, and suggested that Zidane’s playing history might make him the ideal coach for him.

The French tactician was one of the finest midfielders in the world during his playing career, so it’s easy to see how Pogba could learn a lot from him on how to shine in that role.

“I’m sure a number of clubs would be interested in signing Pogba and I’ve seen a lot of rumours about him linking up with Zidane at Real Madrid,” Berbatov told Betfair, as quoted by the Metro.

“I want to see him go back to his best form because he is a great guy. Is going to Real Madrid the solution? Maybe, Zidane, his fellow countryman is there, and if he goes it would be a fresh start for him.

“As a player, you can learn something from every coach, not always good things, in the case of Zidane, I’m sure he would be great for Pogba because he played in the same position, and he was the best in that role, he can speak to him about it and they already have that connection of both being French.

“It might only be a few small things but Zidane has been there and knows what it takes to be the best midfielder in the world, which is something that I’d love Pogba to go on and be.

“But, it all depends on the player and his mindset, you have to take onboard everything that a coach tells you, even if it isn’t compliments, you have to listen to the criticism and how to improve, sometimes you can’t surround yourself with people that love you and tell you how good you are, the truth hurts but it can be useful.”

United fans will no doubt just hope someone comes in for Pogba soon after he once again made headlines for all the wrong reasons this week.