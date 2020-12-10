Nightmare situation for Barcelona outcast as neither loan club or Barca want him in their squad this season

It has to be bad enough knowing that your parent club don’t want you, but Jean-Clair Todibo is experiencing the fairly unusual situation of having two clubs who don’t want him just now.

Mundo Deportivo recently reported on his situation and it appears he’s caught in an absolute no man’s land just now.

They confirm that Benfica are looking to terminate his loan deal because he’s not managed to break into the team and they don’t think he’s good enough, so he was expected to return to the Camp Nou in January.

That could’ve been interesting timing for the French defender because Barca have multiple injuries and no money just now, so there was a reasonable chance that he might get a chance to impress.

The problem is that he’s in the exact opposite situation, as Barca insist they don’t want to take him back and his loan contract lasts for the whole season so Benfica don’t have the choice to return him either.

This is a worrying sign for Todibo because he’s now failed to break into the first team at Barca, Schalke and now Benfica, while he left Toulouse as a kid so he’s never experienced a situation where he’s a first team regular.

That needs to change soon because he’s in danger of stagnating and wasting the formative years of his career, and there’s no certainty that any player will be mentally strong enough to bounce back from rejection after rejection like this either.