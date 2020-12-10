Revealed: Jurgen Klopp orders Liverpool to bid for elite talent with bargain buy-out clause

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is reportedly pushing for the club to seal the transfer of Sporting Lisbon wonderkid Nuno Mendes.

The Portugal Under-21 international has looked a huge prospect in recent times, and surely has a fine career ahead of him at the very highest level.

Liverpool don’t urgently need a new left-back, but Don Balon claim Klopp is eager to beat other top clubs to the signing of Mendes, who is likely to have a long list of suitors.

Among those is Real Madrid, but LFC may now be moving to the front of the queue for Mendes’ signature after Klopp’s intervention.

Mendes could be an ideal long-term replacement for Andrew Robertson at left-back, with the Scotland international an important player who might not be able to carry on at this high level for too many years more.

Arsenal have also been linked with the 18-year-old in recent times, but Anfield is surely the most tempting destination for a top young player right now.