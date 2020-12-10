(Photo) Arsenal star confirms injury blow

Arsenal defensive midfielder, Thomas Partey, has confirmed that he expected to be sidelined for a period of time after the Ghanaian suffered an injury against Spurs in last weekend’s North London Derby.

Partey, 27, joined Arsenal from Atletico Madrid during the summer after the Gunners opted to activate his £45m minimum release clause, as per Transfermarkt.

Despite joining the London based club nearly four-months ago, Partey has only managed to feature in six matches in all competitions, his latest being during his side’s 2-0 defeat to Spurs last weekend.

Unfortunately for the talented midfielder, he substained an injury and was forced off during the first-half.

Partey has since confirmed his injury blow in a recent Instagram post with the caption: “Being part of the Arsenal family is something incredible for me, since the day I arrived I have felt so supported. The coach had a great influence in my decision to join this team and even though we had some bad results I know we are building something good together. I have had the bad luck to suffer an injury but I hope I can play again soon and fight for this team.”