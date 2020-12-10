Menu

(Photo) Arsenal star confirms injury blow

Arsenal FC
Posted by

Arsenal defensive midfielder, Thomas Partey, has confirmed that he expected to be sidelined for a period of time after the Ghanaian suffered an injury against Spurs in last weekend’s North London Derby.

READ MORE: Arsenal legend reveals what “frightens” him after defeat to Tottenham

Partey, 27, joined Arsenal from Atletico Madrid during the summer after the Gunners opted to activate his £45m minimum release clause, as per Transfermarkt.

Despite joining the London based club nearly four-months ago, Partey has only managed to feature in six matches in all competitions, his latest being during his side’s 2-0 defeat to Spurs last weekend.

Unfortunately for the talented midfielder, he substained an injury and was forced off during the first-half.

More Stories / Latest News
Real Madrid and Zinedine Zidane on a collision course as they completely disagree on Paul Pogba signing
Former AC Milan star Robinho’s 9 year prison sentence stands as appeal over rape conviction fails
Arsenal could ruin Barcelona’s plans by moving for €20m rated defender as Arteta looks to utilise contacts

Partey has since confirmed his injury blow in a recent Instagram post with the caption: “Being part of the Arsenal family is something incredible for me, since the day I arrived I have felt so supported. The coach had a great influence in my decision to join this team and even though we had some bad results I know we are building something good together. I have had the bad luck to suffer an injury but I hope I can play again soon and fight for this team.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Thomas Teye Partey (@thomaspartey5)

More Stories Thomas Partey

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.