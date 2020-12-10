Former Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino will reportedly not hesitate to accept an offer to take over at Manchester United if Real Madrid don’t move for him quickly.

The Argentine has been out of work for some time now and it’s surprising that a number of elite European clubs haven’t been tempted to swoop for him in the last few months.

That could be about to change, however, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer looking under pressure after Man Utd’s exit from the Champions League after losing to RB Leipzig this week.

This could mean an opportunity for Pochettino, with the Manchester Evening News recently reporting that he’d been approached by the Premier League giants.

Sport have also linked Pochettino with Real Madrid after an unconvincing start to the season by Real Madrid, but Diario Gol now claim he’d be ready to take over at Man Utd if they get in first.

Diario Gol state that Pochettino has long been a top target for United, and most fans would surely agree he’d be an upgrade on Solskjaer.

The Norwegian tactician was a risky appointment when he was chosen to replace Jose Mourinho, and it seems clear that gamble has not paid off for MUFC.

Pochettino did tremendous work during his time at Spurs and it would be interesting to see what he could do at a bigger club with greater pressure and expectations, but also more money to work with in the transfer market.