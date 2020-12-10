Premier League strugglers look to sign Man United misfit in January to help bolster their defence

It’s common to see a newly promoted side achieve much more than expected in their first Premier League campaign, but Sheffield United have been hit with the worst kind of second-season syndrome this time round.

They currently sit bottom of the league with one solitary point after 11 games so it’s not looking good.

The Sheffield Star have recently reported on their plans for the January transfer window as they look for some kind of boost for the second half of the season, and Man United defender Marcos Rojo has emerged as a target.

This could actually be a decent fit because Rojo’s problem has always been that he’s never looked dominant to play as a CB in a back four while he doesn’t have the pace or technical ability to be an effective wing back either.

Sheffield United tend to play with a back three where the wide CB’s have the licence to get forward and overlap, so Rojo being caught between the two positions could work in his favour.

Rojo’s playing time has been minimal this season and he’s 30 years old so he needs to leave to play regular football at this point in his career, but there’s no way of dressing this up as anything other than a big step down for him.

Rojo’s career clubs are Man United, Sporting CP, Estudiantes and Spartak Moscow – All sides who expect to be challenging towards the top of their league tables, while he’s not exactly played for an underdog at international level with Argentina either.

Time will tell if he’s cut out for a relegation battle, but he’s always gives 100% and plays with aggression so he should be a reasonable fit.