Barcelona presidential candidate Victor Font is convinced he can get star-attacker Lionel Messi to commit his long-term future to the La Liga giants should he be elected as the club’s new president.

Messi, 33, has spent his entire career with Barcelona after joining their illustrious youth academy all the way back in 2000.

After climbing the club’s ranks, Messi has gone on to become arguably the greatest football player ever to grace the beautiful game.

The Argentinian magician’s career speaks for itself, after featuring in a whopping 745 matches for the Catalonian giants, Messi has racked up a monumental 641 goals and 282 assists in all competitions.

During his 20-year plus long career with Barcelona, Messi has had a huge hand in his side lifting a whopping 34 major trophies, including four Champions League trophies and 10 La Liga titles.

However, in a shock turn of events earlier this summer, Messi’s long-term future was thrown into a cloud of doubt.

Turmoil among the Barcelona ranks prompted Messi to publicly declare his interest in departing the club he has given so much to.

Despite the speculation, a summer move failed to materialise and after giving Goal an exclusive interview, the 33-year-old world-class attacker admitted he would remain at the Nou Camp for at least the 2020-21 season.

However, with the star’s current contract expiring next summer, Messi will be allowed to agree a pre-contract with a club as early as next month.

Speaking exclusively to ESPN, Barcelona presidential candidate, Font, has claimed that should be elected as the club’s new president, he will endeavour to get club legend, Messi, to sign on the dotted-line.

“I’m convinced that with a competitive, exciting and, especially in Messi’s case, long-term project — one that could even go beyond the day that Messi retires — we will convince him to stay,” Font said. “Messi is the best player in the history of the No. 1 sport in the world. Imagine what that means. For that reason, the Messi-Barca association is a strategic one and we must do everything possible to guarantee the association lives on.

“Keeping in mind he can speak with other clubs in January, phoning Messi [if I win the election] must be one of the priorities.”

Font has admitted that he is yet to speak with Messi’s representatives but has promised to find a role for legendary midfielder Xavi if he is elected.