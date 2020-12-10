“[Xavi] is one of the most important parts of the sporting project we have designed.

“The fact Messi and Xavi know each other [is good]. Xavi is someone Messi trusts. I know Messi would welcome the leadership Xavi can bring.

“But it’s about the whole project, not just one person. What’s important in the Messi case, to excite supporters again and, above all, to emerge from the complicated situation the club is in at all levels, is the whole project. It’s not one name or a coach, it’s the whole structure.”

“Messi, above all else, is a person that loves Barca and what he wants is to win,” Font added.

“Of course, the best player in the world and the best of all time has to be compensated competitively. But I think his priorities are competing and winning.

“[His salary] is one of the realities that has to be adjusted. The level of revenue in the short-term and for next season is up in the air. It depends on what happens with fans coming back to the stadium.

“Based on that, we will have to structure the wage bill appropriately. Once we are clear on that situation; we will know what the club can afford.

“Messi is a Barca fan and he loves Barca as we all do. He’s been here for a lot of years, since he was 13, and I am sure that regardless of what he wants to do [with his career] to keep winning, his passion and love for the club is more than anything else.”

More Stories / Latest News
Video: Callum McGregor’s immediate redemption for Celtic as he scores after a dreadful mistake leads to equaliser
Brazil star Hulk has the chance of Premier League move as Wolves seek Raul Jimenez replacement
(Video) Rio Ferdinand picks Tottenham Hotspur attacker as ‘dream’ Man United signing

In light of Font’s promises, presidential competitor, Jordi Farre, has gone with a much more attractive offer; free pizzas and tattoos to all season ticket holders.

I know who would get my vote – Hold the pineapple but double up on the cheese, please Jordi!