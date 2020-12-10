Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is now the most likely Premier League manager to be sacked next, according to the latest bookies odds.

Manchester United were dumped out of the Champions League this week after losing 3-2 to RB Leipzig, and it’s hard to imagine Solskjaer will be able to hang on to his job for much longer.

The Norwegian tactician was a risky appointment when he first took over, but he’s had his moments as Red Devils boss, and remains a fan-favourite after a legendary playing career at the club.

Now, however, it’s not looking good for Solskjaer after a poor start to the season for Man Utd, and with big names like Mauricio Pochettino and Massimiliano Allegri still available and likely to be tempting options.

See below for the latest manager sacking odds from Betfair…

Next Premier League manager to leave his post