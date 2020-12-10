Video: £36m rated Bundesliga star scores in front of watching Man United & Arsenal scouts

Bayer Leverkusen have a strong record of developing players who go on to play at a higher level, so it looks like Jamaican winger Leon Bailey could be next.

A report from the Daily Mail indicated that Arsenal and Man United were sending scouts to watch Bailey play in Leverkusen’s Europa League game against Slavia Prague tonight, so this goal will have grabbed their attention:

Pictures from UEFA Europa League

The report claims that he’s believed to be worth around £36m although that price could be hiked up if there’s competition for his signature after some impressive displays.

United and Arsenal are both crying out for a pacey winger who can cover both flanks so it’s easy to see why he’s attracting interest, but it will take a special offer to convince the Germans to sell so soon after they lost Kai Havertz to Chelsea.