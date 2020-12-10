Callum McGregor is clearly earmarked to take over the captaincy and talismanic midfield role from Scott Brown when he retires, so tonight could allow fans what to expect in the future.

McGregor is the clear leader in a vastly changed side, but we also saw the good and the bad of his game in a matter of minutes against Lille.

He was responsible for the French side brining the game level as a baffling decision to hook the ball back towards his own goal backfired and played them in to score:

Pictures from BT Sport

He was given a shot at redemption just moments later as Celtic went up the park to win a penalty, and he showed his mental strength to shake off the mistake and put Celtic back in front:

Pictures from BT Sport