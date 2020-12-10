Video: Eddie Nketiah gives Arsenal the lead over Dundalk with outstanding work rate and a brilliant lob

It’s always pleasing to see a hard working striker who creates their own chances before taking them, so this is a nice piece of play from Eddie Nketiah.

He’s not content at letting Dundalk clear the ball up the field so he does well to block the clearance, while the lobbed finish is just enough to beat the defender who’s rushing back to clear:

Dundalk 0-1 Arsenal Thanks to @EddieNketiah9 in the 12th minute of #DUNARS! Nketiah is also now the top scorer for Arsenal in all competitions this season with 5 goals#UEL pic.twitter.com/9IX4hJEo1J — ArsenalVideo (@arsenal_video) December 10, 2020

Pictures from UEFA Europa League and BT Sport

It’s a fairly pointless game for both teams with the group already decided, but Arsenal’s strikers are out of form just now so this should give Nketiah a confidence boost.