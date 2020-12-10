Menu

Video: Eddie Nketiah gives Arsenal the lead over Dundalk with outstanding work rate and a brilliant lob

Europa League
It’s always pleasing to see a hard working striker who creates their own chances before taking them, so this is a nice piece of play from Eddie Nketiah.

He’s not content at letting Dundalk clear the ball up the field so he does well to block the clearance, while the lobbed finish is just enough to beat the defender who’s rushing back to clear:

Pictures from UEFA Europa League and BT Sport

It’s a fairly pointless game for both teams with the group already decided, but Arsenal’s strikers are out of form just now so this should give Nketiah a confidence boost.

