Video: Folarin Balogun continues to impress for Arsenal with a superbly taken goal vs Dundalk

Obviously it’s wildly unhelpful to compare emerging youngsters with club legends, but there’s a little bit of Thierry Henry in this finish from Folarin Balogun:

Pictures from UEFA Europa League

The young forward has started to emerge as a bright prospect with his performances in the Europa League this season, while there was even calls from some fans for him to start tonight in the dead-rubber against Dundalk.

In the end he had to make do with a sub appearance, but if he keeps impressing and scoring goals then Arteta needs to think about playing him in the Premier League.