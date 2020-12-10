Video: Jens Hauge and Man United loanne Diogo Dalot combine to score lovely goal for AC Milan vs Sparta Prague

It’s always fun to watch a youngster take the leap to a big league once they’ve proven they are too good for where they are, so it’s brilliant to see Jens Petter Hauge playing so well for AC Milan.

This goal against Sparta Prague will also interest Man United fans after Diogo Dalot showed some nice dribbling ability in the build up, but the goal is mainly down to Hauge’s quality again:

Pictures from RMC Sport

He scored a similarly brilliant goal against Celtic in their recent game too so he’s proving he can do it on a regular basis, so hopefully he takes this form and becomes a regular in Serie A too.