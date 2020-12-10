Menu

Video: Mohamed Elneny scores an absolute stunner from distance for Arsenal vs Dundalk

Mohamed Elneny looked like he was finished at Arsenal after limited action and a loan spell at Besiktas, but he’s been a pleasant surprise at points this season.

He’s proven to be a useful option for Mikel Arteta and he looks like a regular member of the first team squad for now, while he’s impressed tonight against Dundalk.

He’s always had in it his locker to score some cracking goals, and this could be his best yet as his long range strike flies into the top corner:

  1. Fatihi yakubu says:
    December 10, 2020 at 6:56 pm

    Good one

