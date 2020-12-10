Menu

(Video) Rio Ferdinand picks Tottenham Hotspur attacker as ‘dream’ Man United signing

Manchester United FC Tottenham FC
Posted by

Former Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand has hailed Tottenham Hotspur attacker Son Heung-min and has picked the forward as one of his three ‘dream’ United signings.

READ MORE: Benfica join Man United, Liverpool and Real Madrid in race to sign Ligue 1 star

Son, 28, joined Spurs from Bayer Leverkusen in 2015 in a deal that cost the London club £27m, as per Transfermarkt.

Since his arrival in England’s top-flight, the talented South Korean has featured in 246 matches and has been directly involved in a remarkable 151 goals in all competitions.

The talented forward’s latest goalscoring heroics came last weekend when his stunning effort put his side 1-0 up in the world-famous North London Derby.

More Stories / Latest News
Premier League strugglers look to sign Man United misfit in January to help bolster their defence
Benfica join Man United, Liverpool and Real Madrid in race to sign Ligue 1 star
Implications of defeat clear for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as Man United make decision ahead of Man City clash

Speaking recently on his official ‘FIVE‘ YouTube channel, former United defender Ferdinand has selected Son has one of his ‘dream’ United signings.

Pictures courtesy of ‘Rio Ferdinand Presents FIVE’ YouTube channel

More Stories Rio Ferdinand Son Heung-min

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.