(Video) Rio Ferdinand picks Tottenham Hotspur attacker as ‘dream’ Man United signing

Former Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand has hailed Tottenham Hotspur attacker Son Heung-min and has picked the forward as one of his three ‘dream’ United signings.

Son, 28, joined Spurs from Bayer Leverkusen in 2015 in a deal that cost the London club £27m, as per Transfermarkt.

Since his arrival in England’s top-flight, the talented South Korean has featured in 246 matches and has been directly involved in a remarkable 151 goals in all competitions.

The talented forward’s latest goalscoring heroics came last weekend when his stunning effort put his side 1-0 up in the world-famous North London Derby.

Speaking recently on his official ‘FIVE‘ YouTube channel, former United defender Ferdinand has selected Son has one of his ‘dream’ United signings.

Pictures courtesy of ‘Rio Ferdinand Presents FIVE’ YouTube channel