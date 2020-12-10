Zinedine Zidane to quit Real Madrid over broken promises and his favourite player looks set to follow

Every manager knows they will have to deal with the possibility of being sacked one day, so it’s very important to manage that situation and to ensure you win the PR war if it all goes wrong.

That usually means making some big excuses and blaming the club for your failures before resigning and making it look like it was your decision all along.

A report from Diariogol via Goal has indicated that Zinedine Zidane has already decided that he’s going to leave Real Madrid at the end of the season, with broken promises from the board being the main reason.

It’s suggested that he was told the club would sign Paul Pogba, Eduardo Camavinga and Sadio Mane in the summer, but instead he’s been left with a broken squad that isn’t good enough.

Zidane has overseen a deeply inconsistent season so far both in terms of results and performances, but the squad is still the best in La Liga so it doesn’t reflect well on his managerial abilities if he thinks he can only win when everything is completely stacked in his favour.

Interestingly Goal also report on the future of Zinedine Zidane’s favourite player Lucas Vasquez, and it appears this could be bad news for him as he looks set to leave too.

His contract is up at the end of the season and it appears he would only be offered a new deal if Zidane stays, so he’ll need to hope the Frenchman takes him to a new club so he can shoehorn him into every starting XI somewhere else instead.

It’s unlikely Florentino Perez will take this lying down so there’s always the possibility that he’ll sack Zidane purely to look like the dominant person in this fiasco, so it will be exciting to see how this unfolds.