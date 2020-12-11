American rapper with 18.3M monthly listeners raps about third-choice Chelsea veteran – for reasons unknown

American rapper Jack Harlow has bizarrely referenced Chelsea goalkeeper Willy Caballero on new track ‘Face Of My City’, which features Lil Baby.

Harlow is best known for being the creator of ‘Whats Poppin’, an initial single of his own which was later remixed to feature DaBaby, Tory Lanez, and Lil Wayne.

According to Spotify, he has 18.3M monthly listeners, making him one of the most listened two rap artists on the platform.

That makes it all the more confusing as to how and why he’s found himself rapping about Willy Caballero.

With the lyrics helpfully transcribed by Genius, in the newly released ‘Face of My City’, Jack Harlow raps: “She a rich girl, sh? done had Camaros, Cheaper to keep her Willy Caballero.”

It’s around the 37 second mark in the video below.

Caballero is a veteran of the game, so it’s nice to see him getting recognition, even if it is from the unlikeliest source.

The Argentine is now Chelsea’s third-choice goalkeeper behind Edouard Mendy and Kepa Arrizbalaga, but neither of those would fit as fluently as part of the song.

With Willy now on the verge of 40, it surely won’t be long before he’s hanging up his gloves. When that day comes, maybe he’ll have a prosperous rap career ahead of him.

He clearly has high-profile admirers within the industry – or one, at least.