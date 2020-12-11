Menu

Arsenal likely to miss out on £25m rated star with transfer decision expected before Christmas

Erling Haaland’s move to Borussia Dortmund gave everyone hope that great players could be signed directly from RB Salzburg without having to wait for them to spend a couple of years with Leipzig too.

Talented players tend to make the step up from Austria to Germany first before being sold on for a bigger price, and Hungarian star Dominik Szoboszlai now looks set to follow that well established route.

He’s been an absolute star this season with eight goals and nine assists in nineteen games from midfield, while he also showed his class on the international stage as he dragged Hungary to the Euro’s with an amazing last minute goal against Iceland.

Arsenal were one of the teams showing an interest in signing him in January and it’s easy to see why when he’s done so well, but it’s been confirmed that he looks set to move to Germany and it could be confirmed by Christmas:

It does still suggest that The Gunners have time to make one final compelling pitch if they are desperate to sign him, but you have to think their poor league position and lack of finances will make that tough to do.

Leipzig are a selling club so it’s likely he will move on in a couple of years to even bigger things, but you can be sure he’ll cost much more than £25m when he does.

 

