Arsenal’s failed attempts to offload high-earning misfit involved offering him to the same club five times

There is some truth in the belief that you need to be persistent to get what you want, but there also comes a time when it’s time to admit defeat and move on.

Arsenal are currently paying Mesut Ozil a lot of money(£300k per week according to the Mirror) to essentially stay at home and heckle Piers Morgan which is obviously appreciated by all, but it might not be the finest use of their resources just now.

Ozil is in the twilight of his career but he’s still a talented player who could be a star if he agreed to drop down to a lesser league, but The Gunners have just found it impossible to get anyone else to buy him.

A lot of that will come down to his declining ability and giant wage demands, but you also have to question Arsenal’s approach if they are simply offering him to Juventus repeatedly.

A report from Italian outlet Calciomercato has confirmed that Ozil has been offered to Juve at least five times as Arsenal look to get rid, but they’ve never been interested so it’s a bizarre approach to say the least.

His contract is up at the end of the season so he should be moving on soon unless Arsenal do the unthinkable, so it will be interesting to see where he ends up… but it probably won’t be Juventus.

